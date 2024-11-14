Photo: Kanye West to share his side of story in tell-all documentary: Report

Kanye West will reportedly shed light on the lesser-known aspects of his life in the much-anticipated documentary.

According to the latest findings of In Touch, the controversial rapper is eager to set the record straight about his unhealthy relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Reportedly, the crooner relationship with his former wife and the Kardashian-Jenner is not good, and they fear that he will spill ugly secrets about their family.

Kanye’s upcoming Netflix documentary has been named, In Whose Name?

The documentary’s synopsis reads as, “With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world’s most controversial artist.”

It continues as, “The film follows Ye’s ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom."

"Examining the culture that birthed the star, ‘In Whose Name?’ explores the overlapping influences of corporate exploitation, racial complexities and psychological struggles inherent in the American dream,” it also mentions.