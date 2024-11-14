 
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'

Glen Powell says the role came to him when he was struggling

November 14, 2024

Glen Powell is a shining star in Hollywood. But that was not the story from the start.

In his profile in The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old, who had a breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick which landed him a string of successful movies.

But, Glen recalled that the Tom Cruise-led sequel was not the role he would ever forget.

Instead, it was in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. A small-time role came when he was a struggling actor.

"I remember everything. You never forget the feeling. It's something I carry to every set I walk on now, which is just the reverence for being on a set in general," the Anyone But You star recalled.

"But I remember on Dark Knight Rises the feeling of being able to walk onto a set and you knew everybody in the world wanted to be on that set, right?," the Austin native said of his role as a minor stock trader.

He continued, "I was getting to work with the greatest director on the planet, Christopher Nolan. And you're sitting there and all of a sudden Tom Hardy walks in as Bane. It's electric. It's sort of out-of-body."

"That was one of those movies when nothing was going on in my life. I was just fighting for every inch. And when Christopher Nolan casts you in his movie, it's a validation that's hard to explain," Glen added.

