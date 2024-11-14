The Rock says 'Oppenheimer' gave him huge idea

Red One is releasing in IMAX. The idea for this format, Dwayne Johnson says, came from Oppenheimer.



Promoting the film, The Rock recalls watching the Oscar-winning film with its director, Christopher Nolan.

"I was midway through shooting Red One, I had an opportunity to go watch Oppenheimer, and I watched it in the IMAX theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies – him and Emma, his wife," he remembers.

During the movie, The Mummy star says an idea entered his mind about why not push an IMAX release for his Christmas movie.

"And I even asked, 'Let me sit where Chris is sitting.' So they said, 'Chris sits here to enjoy the movie.' So I sat where Chris sat, I watch Oppenheimer, it was amazing," the 52-year-old continues.

"And I was thinking, 'Holy ****. This thing, Red One on this screen, with this technology, can be game over,'" he concluds.

Red One is playing theatres now.