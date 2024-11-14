 
Geo News

The Rock says 'Oppenheimer' gave him huge idea

Dwayne Johnson credits 'Oppenheimer' for 'Red One' IMAX release

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

The Rock says Oppenheimer gave him huge idea
The Rock says 'Oppenheimer' gave him huge idea

Red One is releasing in IMAX. The idea for this format, Dwayne Johnson says, came from Oppenheimer.

Promoting the film, The Rock recalls watching the Oscar-winning film with its director, Christopher Nolan.

"I was midway through shooting Red One, I had an opportunity to go watch Oppenheimer, and I watched it in the IMAX theater where Christopher Nolan watches and screens his movies – him and Emma, his wife," he remembers.

During the movie, The Mummy star says an idea entered his mind about why not push an IMAX release for his Christmas movie.

"And I even asked, 'Let me sit where Chris is sitting.' So they said, 'Chris sits here to enjoy the movie.' So I sat where Chris sat, I watch Oppenheimer, it was amazing," the 52-year-old continues.

"And I was thinking, 'Holy ****. This thing, Red One on this screen, with this technology, can be game over,'" he concluds.

Red One is playing theatres now.

Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll video
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source