 
Geo News

Lady Gaga releases 'The Antidote' to song 'Disease'

Lady Gaga released her latest track, 'Disease' on October 25, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Lady Gaga releases 'The Antidote' to song 'Disease'

Lady Gaga might just have a cure to Disease!

After the singer released her wildly successful and latest track, Disease, off her upcoming studio album, LG7, on October 25, 2024, she has now released an acoustic version of the song that she termed as, Disease (The Antidote Live).

Disease served as Gaga’s first look into the music that can be expected from the forthcoming project that would be marked as a follow up album to 2020’s Chromatica.

Additionally, the track also came after the Born This Way hitmaker released her collaborative ballad, Die With A Smile, along side Bruno Mars, a song which is now up to compete for two Grammy Awards in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group performance.

Lady Gaga releases The Antidote to song Disease

Taking to her official Instagram account the Hold My Hand singer wrote to her fanbase saying, “Love you monsters so much.”

“Love sharing The Antidote Live version of Disease produced by me. This song is deep to me and I was inspired to create a version that was haunting and beautiful and sometimes quiet,” she further wrote referring to Disease (The Antidote Live).

Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll video
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source