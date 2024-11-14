Lady Gaga releases 'The Antidote' to song 'Disease'

Lady Gaga might just have a cure to Disease!

After the singer released her wildly successful and latest track, Disease, off her upcoming studio album, LG7, on October 25, 2024, she has now released an acoustic version of the song that she termed as, Disease (The Antidote Live).

Disease served as Gaga’s first look into the music that can be expected from the forthcoming project that would be marked as a follow up album to 2020’s Chromatica.

Additionally, the track also came after the Born This Way hitmaker released her collaborative ballad, Die With A Smile, along side Bruno Mars, a song which is now up to compete for two Grammy Awards in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group performance.

Taking to her official Instagram account the Hold My Hand singer wrote to her fanbase saying, “Love you monsters so much.”

“Love sharing The Antidote Live version of Disease produced by me. This song is deep to me and I was inspired to create a version that was haunting and beautiful and sometimes quiet,” she further wrote referring to Disease (The Antidote Live).