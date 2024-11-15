Hugh Grant gushes over 'extremely funny' script of 'Bridget Jones'

Hugh Grant just reacted to the storyline of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Despite having not seen it, the 64-year-old actor admitted that he got emotional while reading the script during his latest appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham.

The Notting Hill star, recalled when he first read the screenplay for the fourth Bridget Jones movie with Renée Zellweger, saying, "I haven't seen it, but I, obviously, I know the script and I'm a harsh judge of script, and it was really good.”

He continued, “Really moving as well as funny, because it's based on [author] Helen Fielding.... This last book is based on her own experience of losing her husband and bringing up her kids alone.”

"It's got a huge amount of heart. It made me cry. Have I made it sound too dumb? It's also extremely funny,” Grant further added.

For the unversed, the Wonka actor played the role of Daniel Cleaver, who is one of Zellweger's love interests throughout the Bridget Jones franchise.

When asked why he did not appear in the third movie, he responded, "That was when she has a baby, and it had a great setup that she's pregnant and doesn't know whether it's Darcy's baby or Daniel's baby," he referred to his character, Daniel, being presumed dead throughout 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby after a plane crash.

"That was marvelous. But I could never work out how Daniel would handle either being a father or not being a father. Couldn't make him work. And we went through agony months and months and in the end, I said, 'I think I'd better sit this one out.' So, I did. And they made a wonderful film anyway,” Hugh Grant concluded.