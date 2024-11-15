Josh O'Connor wants King Charles to react to his 'The Crown' role

Josh O'Connor wants King Charles to react to The Crown!

The 34-year-old actor, who famously portrayed the character of a young King Charles, the then-Prince of Wales in the third and fourth season of the Netflix drama, would “love to know” what the British monarch thought of his work.

As per the Mirror, when asked, what the king thought of his role in The Crown, O’Connor remarked, "No, I'm the same as you. I'd love to know. I’ve not heard a thing. I guess he's been quite busy.”

He continued, "My heart goes out to him in these times, but I've said it many times, I have great affection for him. I don't know him [but] for the person who I've done lots of research on, like a weird stalker. He's done an awful lot of good, in spite of a pretty bizarre life."

The Lee star also admitted that he "wasn't over excited" about playing Charles because the thought of it was "very daunting,” however he ended up viewing the role as like any other character rather than a real-life person.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, he mentioned, "These are characters. When I started working on Charles, I wasn’t overly excited at the idea of playing a real person. The prospect of playing someone who exists, particularly someone who is present in our national psyche, was very daunting.”

"So, with Charles, it was like, I did the research, everything that helps put together a script, but I never see it as having played Prince Charles. I just don't want to feel guilty. This is how I excuse myself,” Josh O’Connor further mentioned to the outlet.