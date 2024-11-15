BLACKPINK Lisa reveals skills she learned to 'survive'

Lisa from BLACKPINK revealed a unique skill she learned to “survive.”

The 27-year-old Thai rapper and singer of the popular K-pop girl group learned four different languages as a survival skill.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the How You Like That singer, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, stated that she got fluent in speaking English, Korean, Chinese and Japanese, determined to get ahead in life.

"I mean, I don't know that I have gotten so good!" as the artist said of how her language skills did not come naturally but eventually, she added, "I don't think I have the talent for languages, but in Korea, I had to live, so I had to learn."

Lisa, who has also released music in Korean, Japanese and English, she mentioned, "I had to survive, I guess.”

"It was just common sense, like to get what I want, I had to learn and try to speak with local people, and I was spending more and more time on that,” the music star further mentioned.

Noting that she particularly learned Korean to enjoy K-dramas easily, the Pink Venom hitmaker said, "(K-dramas are) nothing too serious, so when I need to try to calm myself down, I watch them, and it really helps."