 
Geo News

Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career

The Oscar-winning actress recalled being rivaled by Dakota Fanning at the start of her career

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career
Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career

Saoirse Ronan recalled that Dakota Fanning was one of the reasons she started her career in acting.

In a recent chat with Elle for its 'Women in Hollywood' issue, the four-time Grammy-winning actress revealed that she was often pitted against other female stars when she was a fresh face in the industry.

“For a while, it was me and Dakota Fanning,” the 30-year-old actress told the outlet.

However, Ronan admitted that the I Am Sam star was one of her inspirations in the industry.

“And I would love for Dakota and I to work together. She’s one of the reasons why I got into acting in the first place, because when I was really young, she was working from such an early age, and I used to watch her stuff,” she continued.

“To feel like, oh, there’s space for all of us now, where there’s still healthy competition, I think it’s great,” The Outrun actress added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ronan received her first Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in the 2007 film Atonement, at the time she was 13.

Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe' video
Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe'
Hugh Grant gushes over 'extremely funny' script of 'Bridget Jones'
Hugh Grant gushes over 'extremely funny' script of 'Bridget Jones'
BLACKPINK Lisa reveals skills she learned to 'survive'
BLACKPINK Lisa reveals skills she learned to 'survive'
Gwen Stefani reveals her ‘dream' shattered after Gavin Rossdale divorce
Gwen Stefani reveals her ‘dream' shattered after Gavin Rossdale divorce
Josh O'Connor wants King Charles to react to his 'The Crown' role
Josh O'Connor wants King Charles to react to his 'The Crown' role
Taylor Swift suffering from Travis Kelce effect: Report
Taylor Swift suffering from Travis Kelce effect: Report
Jennifer Lopez's sister sparks controversy after Ben Affleck split: Report
Jennifer Lopez's sister sparks controversy after Ben Affleck split: Report
Camila Cabello embarks on 'living' her 'stories'
Camila Cabello embarks on 'living' her 'stories'