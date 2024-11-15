Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career

Saoirse Ronan recalled that Dakota Fanning was one of the reasons she started her career in acting.

In a recent chat with Elle for its 'Women in Hollywood' issue, the four-time Grammy-winning actress revealed that she was often pitted against other female stars when she was a fresh face in the industry.

“For a while, it was me and Dakota Fanning,” the 30-year-old actress told the outlet.

However, Ronan admitted that the I Am Sam star was one of her inspirations in the industry.

“And I would love for Dakota and I to work together. She’s one of the reasons why I got into acting in the first place, because when I was really young, she was working from such an early age, and I used to watch her stuff,” she continued.

“To feel like, oh, there’s space for all of us now, where there’s still healthy competition, I think it’s great,” The Outrun actress added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ronan received her first Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in the 2007 film Atonement, at the time she was 13.