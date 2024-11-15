Shawn Mendes gets honest about Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is sharing his thoughts on his bond with ex-girlfriend Camilla Cabello, saying, "We really know each other but haven’t been close for years."



During an interview with Apple Music 1, the Mercy singer said, “I just think that we really know each other,” adding, “We haven’t been the closest over the last couple of years, but I think we really know each other.”

He continued, “We’ve spent a lot of time together. We really know each other’s hearts. So even when all of the sound and all the noise is happening, we can see through each other’s both pretty easily, and it’s just nice to have that.”

Shawn and Camila have been friends for years after they decided to turn friendship into a romantic relationship from 2019 to 2021.

After their breakup, the pair again sparked a short-lived relationship at Coachella in April 2023, which ended two months later in June 2023.

Afterwards, Shawn is working on his self-titled album, which will hit the shelves on November 15.