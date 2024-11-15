Jessica Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson sparks separation rumors after major move

Jessica Simpson’s Husband Eric Johnson Fueled separation rumors as he was spotted without a wedding ring.

A report by People Magazine published on November 14, claimed that the pair have been living apart.

Amid the speculations of the rift in their marriage, Johnson was seen strolling in Los Angeles on November 12, sans wedding band.

The pop singer who recently revealed on her official social media account that she is working on her new music after 16 years, is mostly focused on work.

"She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Eric spends all of his time in L.A., where the kids go to school," an insider told the outlet.

The tipster further added, "Jess and Eric very much live separate lives."

It is pertinent to mention that over the past few weeks, fans have been speculating about a gap between the couple as Jessica has not posted any content with her husband for many months.

The last time she uploaded any post with the former NFL player was back in September 2023 when she marked Eric's 44th birthday.