Hugh Grant on career choices: 'Challenging for my wife'

Hugh Grant has played various roles throughout his career. He joked that this was too much for his wife to deal with.



Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the British star promoted his upcoming film Heretics, in which he said he played a "weird, strange, and misshapen" character.

To this, the host showed the 64-year-old the wide range of quirky roles he performed in his career, such as Oompa Loompa in 2023's Wonka and Tony the Tiger in 2024's Unfrosted.

"See, again, I think those are challenging for my wife," the actor joked. Her last husband — she was married before — was a ski champion, and now she's married to that."

In 2018, Hugh and Anna Elisabet Eberstein, who had been dating for years, walked down the aisle after a long marriage. The pair has three children.

In other news, Hugh Grant reflected on the script of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, adding, "I haven't seen it, but I, obviously, I know the script and I'm a harsh judge of script, and it was really good.”

The Notting Hill star added, “Really moving as well as funny, because it's based on [author] Helen Fielding.... This last book is based on her own experience of losing her husband and bringing up her kids alone.”

"It's got a huge amount of heart. It made me cry. Have I made it sound too dumb? It's also extremely funny,” he concluded.