What Princess Diana left for future daughter-in-laws Kate, Meghan

Princess Diana left all her belonging to her children ahead of her death.



The former Princess of Wales, who passed away in a car accident in Paris 1997, distributed her assets in a special letter.

In her "letter of wishes", Diana explained that she was leaving her jewellery to her sons' future wives.

The letter reads: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.

"I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion."

Meanwhile, William and Prince Harry were distributed three-quarters of her £21 million estate. The other quarter was given to her 17 godchildren.

This comes as Diana’s ex-chauffeur, Steve Davies, claims the Royal could be saved from the accident.

Diana’s ex-chauffeur, Steve reveals: “I’d have taken a bullet for Diana. My job was my life. I was always there for her. I went from having the dream job to having to start again from scratch.”

Steve told how he “cannot put into words my grief when Diana was killed.”

He said: “All I know is that if life had taken a different ­trajectory, if I’d been driving her that night in Paris, she would still be here today . . . because I would’ve kept her safe.”