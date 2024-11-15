 
Geo News

Reason behind Prince Harry newfound silence laid bare

Prince Harry has nothing more to say about the Royal Family, predicts expert

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Prince Harry has been warned future allegations about King Charles and family could trouble the Royal.

The Duke of Sussex, who has spoken about his problems with the Royal Family in memoir ‘Spare,’ is branded distant and aloof.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "Maybe he's kind of got it off his chest…maybe he has nothing really much more to say because he hasn't had much to do with his family since.

"He came over for the Coronation. He came over to see his father when he was ill. He's been in England a few times with things like the Invictus Games and one or two other things.

"But he hasn't had any relations with the Royal Family. He hasn't been to see them.

"He hasn't seen his brother, as far as he hasn't talked to his brother. What else is he going to say?" questioned the expert.

Prince Harry can't help pressing ‘nuclear button' on Camilla video
Prince Harry can't help pressing ‘nuclear button' on Camilla
Cynthia Erivo wears prosthetics for THIS bizarre reason in 'Wicked'
Cynthia Erivo wears prosthetics for THIS bizarre reason in 'Wicked'
Princess Eugenie shares life changing moment that inspired her mission
Princess Eugenie shares life changing moment that inspired her mission
Prince William warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filling up ‘vaccum' video
Prince William warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filling up ‘vaccum'
Hugh Grant on career choices: 'Challenging for my wife'
Hugh Grant on career choices: 'Challenging for my wife'
Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson sparks separation rumors after major move
Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson sparks separation rumors after major move
Shawn Mendes gets honest about Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes gets honest about Camila Cabello
Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions video
Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions