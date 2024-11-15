Reason behind Prince Harry newfound silence laid bare

Prince Harry has been warned future allegations about King Charles and family could trouble the Royal.



The Duke of Sussex, who has spoken about his problems with the Royal Family in memoir ‘Spare,’ is branded distant and aloof.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "Maybe he's kind of got it off his chest…maybe he has nothing really much more to say because he hasn't had much to do with his family since.

"He came over for the Coronation. He came over to see his father when he was ill. He's been in England a few times with things like the Invictus Games and one or two other things.

"But he hasn't had any relations with the Royal Family. He hasn't been to see them.

"He hasn't seen his brother, as far as he hasn't talked to his brother. What else is he going to say?" questioned the expert.