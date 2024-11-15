 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo wears prosthetics for THIS bizarre reason in 'Wicked'

The actress revealed her "four hours" makeup routine on the set

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Cynthia Erivo wears prosthetics for THIS bizarre reason in Wicked
Cynthia Erivo wears prosthetics for THIS bizarre reason in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo's Wicked makeup involved much more than simply applying green foundation.

In a recent chat with Elle for the magazine's Women in Hollywood issue, the actress and singer gave insights into her "four hours" makeup process which also included wearing prosthetic ears.

Erivo, who played the character of Elphabain in the upcoming movie, told the outlet, "I have a million piercings, so they brought in a prosthetic artist, who created basically a shell for my ears. Those aren’t my ears!"

She revealed that the green base used for her makeup was custom-made for her.

"It was literally 'Cynthia Green,'" Erivo noted. "Depending on how much green we were doing — head, chest, hands, full body — it could take up to four hours."

"Everything was particular, right down to my eyebrows. [My makeup artist] created a vacuum form so the freckles would stay in the same place every day," she further detailed the process.

The musical film Wicked is all set to hit theaters on November 22.

Prince William warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filling up ‘vaccum' video
Prince William warned of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry filling up ‘vaccum'
Hugh Grant on career choices: 'Challenging for my wife'
Hugh Grant on career choices: 'Challenging for my wife'
Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson sparks separation rumors after major move
Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson sparks separation rumors after major move
Shawn Mendes gets honest about Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes gets honest about Camila Cabello
Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions video
Meghan Markle ‘ruined' her image after denying Harry instructions
Travis, Jason Kelce give insights into 'very happy' relationships
Travis, Jason Kelce give insights into 'very happy' relationships
Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career
Saoirse Ronan credits Dakota Fanning for her acting career
Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe' video
Martha Stewart spills her makeup habit that makes people ‘cringe'