Cynthia Erivo wears prosthetics for THIS bizarre reason in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo's Wicked makeup involved much more than simply applying green foundation.

In a recent chat with Elle for the magazine's Women in Hollywood issue, the actress and singer gave insights into her "four hours" makeup process which also included wearing prosthetic ears.

Erivo, who played the character of Elphabain in the upcoming movie, told the outlet, "I have a million piercings, so they brought in a prosthetic artist, who created basically a shell for my ears. Those aren’t my ears!"

She revealed that the green base used for her makeup was custom-made for her.

"It was literally 'Cynthia Green,'" Erivo noted. "Depending on how much green we were doing — head, chest, hands, full body — it could take up to four hours."

"Everything was particular, right down to my eyebrows. [My makeup artist] created a vacuum form so the freckles would stay in the same place every day," she further detailed the process.

The musical film Wicked is all set to hit theaters on November 22.