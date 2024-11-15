Tom Brady not dating anyone amid Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy news: Source

Tom Brady is keeping himself busy with work and kids amid the news of his former partner Gisele Bundchen's pregnancy news.

An insider revealed to People magazine that the former NFL star is currently not in a relationship but rather giving his all attention to his new job as a sports analyst and doing his duties as a father of two.

"He's not dating anyone," the source told the outlet.

The tipster further added, "He's concentrating on work and his kids."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner started his new job as an analyst for Fox Sports back in September when the NFL season started.

During his first day as an analyst, he shared his excitement with sports commentator Kevin Burkhardt.

“I was using my arm and my body for so many years, and now I get to a stadium, and I get to use my voice,” Brady said on September 8. “I might get out there tomorrow morning and throw some passes just to remember what it feels like. But as Michael Strahan told me in the pregame, ‘You’re going to wake up Monday morning, and you aren’t going to be sore,’ and that I’m very happy about.”

It is pertinent to mention that Brady shares two kids with ex-wife Bundchen, daughter Vivian Lake, 11, and son Benjamin Rein, 14.