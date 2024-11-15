Queen Camilla makes King Charles cry with latest move

Queen Camilla made King Charles emotional with her new documentary on domestic abuse as the monarch admits he was “moved to tears” after watching the film.

While hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace for TV and film industry bigwigs, the King revealed he shed tears over Camilla's documentary.

At the event, British actor Damian Lewis conversed with Charles regarding Camilla’s film titled Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors British.

He told the King that he watched the documentary and was so moved by it. To this, King Charles said, "It's very moving, isn’t it? I think BAFTA are interested in it,” as revealed by The Mirror.

Charles then told Kerene Barefield and Naveed Chowdhary-Flatt from Love Monday Productions, who were involved in the making of the Queen’s film, "I was moved to tears."

"I really am very proud,” the King said, showing love on his wife, Queen Camilla.