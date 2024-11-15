Jennifer Lawrence turns heads with bold style at 'Bread & Roses' premiere

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed attention with her bold maternity style at the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Bread & Roses on Thursday night, November 14.

The 34-year-old Oscar winner showcased her baby bump on the red carpet, donning a dramatic black goth-inspired gown with an off-the-shoulder design, lace-up bust, and mesh sleeves.

According to Daily Mail, the elegant dress featured loose draping, adding to the star’s edgy look.

While keeping her accessories minimal, Lawrence wore a silver ear cuff, diamond studs, and a gold statement ring.

Moreover, her signature sandy blonde locks cascaded in loose waves down her back, with her fringe pinned back for a sleek effect.

Additionally, the Hunger Games actress, who recently confirmed that she’s expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, completed her look with smokey brown eyeshadow, smudged black eyeliner, and a nude lip.

It is worth mentioning that Lawrence exuded confidence and radiated style as she posed for photographers, making a striking appearance to celebrate the premiere of her latest project.