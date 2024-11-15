Palace releases new statement after King Charles’ milestone birthday

Buckingham Palace shared glimpses from King Charles’ visit to a charity project aiming to end food poverty on his milestone 76th birthday.

The Palace dropped pictures featuring the monarch in high spirits as he arrived at Deptford Trading Estate in south London on Thursday.

Charles opened the first Coronation Food Hub, while also remotely launching a second hub in Knowsley, Merseyside, as per reports.

In the caption of the post, the Palace wrote, “It was a wonderful morning celebrating the first year of the Coronation Food Project, which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need across the UK.”

They added, “At the new Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, The King met supporters of the initiative and saw some of the meals that have been prepared using surplus food.”

“Thank you for the work that you do - and for gathering to celebrate two special birthdays together!”