Hugh Grant shares emotional insight into his role as father

Hugh Grant got emotional as he talked about his role as a father.

The 64-year-old actor opened up about raising his five kids on Thursday during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For those unversed, Hugh shares three kids with his wife Anna Eberstein, daughters Lulu, 8, and Blue, 6, and son John Mungo, 12, and two children he shares with Tinglan Hong, daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and son Felix Chang Hong, 11.

"Are you like a jungle gym dad?" host Kelly asked the actor, explaining the term as when your children "crawl all over you."

The Gentlemen star smiled and shared, "Oh I love a bit of that."

"I mean there's a lot to dread because I'm old and it's noisy and it's unbearable and I do a bit of hiding in the loo," he joked

Huge broke down in tears as he shared, "I mean, I'm going home tonight and, let's face it, the bit where they jump in your arms — my 6-year-old calls it her 'chimpanzee hug.' I quite like that."

"I've made myself cry," added the proud dad.