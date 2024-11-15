 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's plans for Thanksgiving revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in July 2023

November 15, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's plans for Thanksgiving have been revealed.

Donna Kelce, the mother of the NFL player, finally responded to speculations that the pop star will join Kelces for the upcoming holiday.

"I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now," said Travis' mother during an appearance on the Today show on November 2. "She still has her tour to do."

Sharing her plan for Thanksgiving, Donna said, “I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays.”

“Football is family... Not that anything is planned yet. I think we’re just going to be at the football game and doing that,” Travis’s mom further shared.

For those unversed, Travis is scheduled to play with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, on November 29.

Elsewhere in the interview, Donna said her son is “happy” with Taylor.

“He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time… God bless him, he shot for the stars!” she said.

