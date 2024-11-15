Sofia Richie Grainge dishes on her pregnancy journey during podcast

Sofia Richie Grainge opened up about her pregnancy journey and the significant weight gain she experienced while expecting her daughter, Eloise.

During an appearance on the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast released on Thursday, November 14, the 26-year-old model shared her personal reflections on motherhood.

In regards to this, Sofia stated while speaking candidly about her new role as a mother, “My life makes sense now. I’ve never loved anything more in my life. I’m obsessed with her, she’s perfect. And I’ve lost 50 pounds.”

According to US Weekly, the model, who welcomed her daughter with husband Elliot Grainge in May 2023, also reminisced about her pregnancy while describing some of the challenges she faced.

As per the publication, she recalled taking weekly update photos throughout her pregnancy, watching herself expand, though she admitted that it wasn’t always as cute as it seemed.

Sofia continued by saying, “I was always empowered. But I was also plus 60.”

Moreover, the model, who tied the knot with Elliot in April 2023, noted while laughing that after giving birth she “did not leave the house.”

Additionally, she added that she missed out on “Brat Summer” while focusing on motherhood, as she claimed, “I had my mom’s summer.”

As per the outlet, the podcast also featured a playful moment involving Eloise’ “baby phone”, where Sofia revealed that the little one receives texts, sometimes from the close friend and podcast host, Jake Shane.

In this regard, Shane also joked about Eloise’s growing personality while sharing a funny exchange where the baby seemingly expressed her opinion with a sassy “I hate you.”

It is worth mentioning that throughout the episode, Richie Grainge expressed gratitude and joy over her new life with Eloise.