Teddi Mellencamp makes rare comment on her alleged affair with Simon Schroeder

Teddi Mellencamp publicly addressed the recent headlines surrounding her alleged affair with married horse trainer Simon Schroeder, amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

While speaking on her podcast Two Ts in a Pod with co-host Tamra Judge on Thursday, the 43-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star remained cautious and measured about the situation.

According to Daily Mail, Mellencamp stated, “There are multiple sides to every story. I'm not going to confirm or deny anything. There are many people involved in the situation.”

As per the publication, she continued by emphasizing, “Kids are the priority. For the time being, that’s all I’m going to discuss on this."

This came two weeks after the American TV personality, who is the mother of three young children, filed for divorce.

Moreover, she also served as a stepmother to Arroyave’s 15-year-old daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.

Additionally, the affair with Schroeder, who is married to Karli Postel, has caused significant public scrutiny as the outlet revealed that the relationship went on for four months, even during a time when Postel was expecting their second child.

Despite the drama, the podcast host remained steadfast in her approach, stating that she’s “still here, working hard and doing her best despite the personal challenges.”

Furthermore, Teddi also acknowledged that she “felt it necessary to address the rumors” on her podcast to avoid being seen as a “hypocrite” and to clarify her stance on the sensitive issue.