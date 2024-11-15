Celebrities react as King Charles welcomes Adnan Siddiqui to Buckingham Palace

Pakistani celebrities, including Zara Noor Abbas and Ahmed Ali Butt, reacted after actor Adnan Siddiqui met with King Charles at the Buckingham Palace.

The Mom star attended the reception for TV and film industry hosted by the King and Queen Camilla as they welcomed the directors, actors, TV presenters, stunt performers and costume designers to the Palace.

Sharing glimpses from his meet up with the King of England, Siddiqui penned on Instagram, “Our conversation was brief but vibrant—a meeting of different worlds in the blink of an eye.”

“His Majesty had a unique ability to put people at ease, leaving a lingering spark. It’s not every day you meet someone whose presence lingers in your thoughts long after the moment has passed,” he added.

After the actor dropped the news, celebrities took to his comment section to express excitement over his meeting with Charles.

“WOWIE,” Sana Shahnawaz wrote, while Faisal Kapadia commented, “Kia bat hay :)”