Rod Stewart’s pricey cars in peril as he drops a shocking bombshell

Rod Stewart, a renowned singer and songwriter who received fame due to his distinctive raspy singing voice, has decided to free himself from some of his luxury “works of art.”

Taking to his Instagram on November 14, Stewart revealed that he is getting rid of his favourite collection of Italian sports cars owing to the condition of roads in his neighbourhood that have too many potholes.

Stewart also posted a picture of himself standing in front of his colourful cars lined up on a street with trees.

The caption he added under his post read, "I am extremely fortunate and eternally grateful to be the owner of these five beautiful hybrid sports cars, which, in my opinion, are true ‘works of art.'"

The 79-year-old artist added, "Unfortunately, because of the potholes on our roads, I may have to find new owners for them. I’ve been driving these iconic Italian cars since the seventies, and I absolutely love and adore them."

"This post is for my fans—thank you, as you are the sole reason I own them. [emoji] And to all the trolls… don’t bother; I never read the comments," Stewart concluded by jibing at the trolls.

For those unaware, the singer of Young Turks has always loved his sports cars, as he is the owner of Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

It is pertinent to mention that despite being a car lover, Stewart has also been open about being frustrated with the potholes in British roads.

In 2022, he even posted videos of himself filling some potholes near his home in Essex, wearing a construction vest over an Adidas tracksuit, with a crew working in the background.