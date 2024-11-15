'Linkin Park' surprises fans with a shocking announcement

Linkin Park, a rock band that consists of six members, is going on a tour for the first time in almost 10 years.

The band’s official Instagram page announced a big world tour a day before dropping their new album titled From Zero on Thursday, November 14.

The band’s first tour since Chester Bennington’s death in 2017 will go through North America, Europe, Asia, and South America and will start in January with three shows in Mexico, then go to Japan and a single show in Jakarta, India.

Linkin Park will tour the U.S. in the spring and summer and finish in South America in November next year.

Moreover, shedding light on the tour, one of the band members, Mike Shinoda, said, “Getting back out on the road has been incredible. The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world.”

“FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale,” he concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Linkin Park introduced their new lead singer, Emily Armstrong from Dead Sara, and new drummer, Colin Brittain, in September this year.

It is pertinent to mention that they announced this at a small show where Armstrong performed the band’s biggest hits and their first song with the new lineup, The Emptiness Machine.