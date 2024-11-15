 
Doctor responsible for forensically examining Diana's body shares everything

The doctor that examined Princess Diana’s remains has just stepped forward to break silence on it all

November 15, 2024

The doctor that was responsible for sharing the truth behind Princess Diana’s death has finally decided to break his silence.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Richard Sheperd made these recollections public while speaking at length with The Daily Mail.

During that conversation he began by sharing all the questions he was asked after Princess Diana’s death.

According to Dr. Sheperd, “People asked: 'Was she beautiful?' 'Was she peaceful?' 'Was she pregnant?'”

But “I always made sure I never said anything — in all the cases of public interest I was involved with — that hadn't already appeared in the Press.”

In regards to the rumors of her pregnancy though, the expert noted, “Pathologically there was no evidence that Princess Diana was pregnant, but some women say they know they're pregnant from the moment of conception,” so perhaps “she one of those?” he added.

At a later point in the chat, he also dished on the rumors surrounding her chances at survival, had there been a seatbelt on her.

“I wish I could say she would have died whatever happened, but the fact is, if she had worn her seatbelt she would have been here for Prince William and Harry's weddings,” he started by saying.

“She would have walked away with a black eye or maybe a broken arm, but nothing more.”

“Instead, she was hurtling forward with the weight of one and a half elephants, and the human body is not designed to suffer those forces,” he also chimed in to say before signing off. 

