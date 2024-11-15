Prince William's plans for post-Coronation Prince Harry get leaked

Prince William is planning to turn completely brutal towards his youngest brother, and the whole thing will start once he takes the throne.

An inside source shared information in this regard during that interview with Express UK.

In that chat in particular, it was revealed that “William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the Royal Family.”

All in all, “The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely.”

Royal expert and commentator Kate Nicholl also chimed in at a separate point and admitted, “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so.”

“They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort.”

“That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,” for those unversed.

At a later point in 2024, a different report came after Prince Harry started showing interest in re-joining the Firm for a few official duties, owing to King Charles’ cancer.

However The Mirror’s source revealed that, “Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return...He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now.”