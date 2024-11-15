Pamela Anderson oozes glamour in all black at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

Pamela Anderson attended the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards which were held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Thursday, November 14.

As reported by MailOnline, Anderson attended the event, presented by Variety, in order to honour Francis Ford Coppola's granddaughter and The Last Showgirl director Gia Coppola.

For the ceremony, the 57-year-old Baywatch alum, who skyrocketed to fame in the 90s, donned an all-black attire.

Pamela Anderson honours Francis Ford Coppola's granddaughter Gia Coppola during award night

She tucked a white-collared blouse into a fitted flared maxi-skirt and pumps.

Anderson, who plays the role of a dancer named Shelley in movie, once again opted to wear a minimum make up including a bit of blush, and lipstick.

Her The Last Showgirl is set to release in US theaters on January 10 and in UK theaters on February 28.

Apart from the Barb Wire star, the forthcoming film also stars Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Brenda Song, and Jason Schwartzman, and Dave Bautista.

Her presence at the screening comes few days after the actress talked about the experiences she has gained through life in The Sunday Times newspaper interview.

"Every love, every experience, is a learning experience, and I’m grateful for everything," the actress said, adding, “But in hindsight I look and I see a person that had some trauma early in her life.”

The 57-year-old actress believed that she learnt very important lessons along the way.