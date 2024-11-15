Prince Harry receives sad news after snubbing King Charles on birthday

Prince Harry has received a sad news after he snubbed his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex failed to wish his father publically on his big day, prompting a Royal expert to claim that the likelihood of a Christmas reunion between Charles and Harry are slim.

Speaking with GB News, Maureen Callahan said that there seems to be "no rapprochement in the offing" for the monarch and his “darling boy.”

Discussing the health issues of Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, the expert said that the couple is "ever on the outside" of their families despite battling health crises.

"Harry and Meghan are ever on the outside as their family members are battling these very catastrophic illnesses,” she added. "It seems Kate is on the mend, thank God, but Charles seems to be really quite ill."

She went on to deliver the sad news to Harry, revealing if the Duke would be able to mark the festive season with his estranged family in the UK.

"As the holidays approach, it seems there is no real rapprochement in the offing for Harry and Charles. And it's sad,” she said.