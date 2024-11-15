 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pose major threat to William's modern monarchy vision

November 15, 2024

Prince William has been warned that his vision for a modern monarch may be threatened by the lasting glamour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a recent interview, Prince of Wales emphasized his focus on "royal with a smaller r," prioritizing charitable work and humble leadership.

According to royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop, William’s approach might fail as his approach may leave a vacuum that could be filled by the “charismatic” Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking with The Mirror, she said, “One small glimpse of the Princess of Wales in Remembrance black on Sunday was a painful reminder of what we are missing.”

"There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders,” the expert added.

Dunlop continued: “The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.”

"This is definitely William’s happy space – Earthshot speeches and homeless documentaries are his version of royalty with a small ‘r’. But royalty needs to be careful.

“The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour."

