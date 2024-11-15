Saoirse Ronan shockingly reveals the reason for portraying unlikeable roles

Saoirse Ronan has dished out the reason behind portraying unlikable characters in some of her movies.

During an interview with Elle, the Little Women actor candidly shared that she embraced each and every role that she played in her movies as an “honour” for her.

At the time, she recalled her jealous sister role from the movie, Atonement, and said, “I haven’t played anyone like that anyone like that since Briony Tallis. And I was so ready for it.”

“I felt confident enough in my ability, but also confident enough in who I was. I didn't feel like I was being held down by a need to only play likeable people,” the Irish actor added.

Recently, she portrayed the character of alcoholic Rona in The Outrun as well and explained, “Because I got to shape it creatively, I just gave less of a f*** about things being palatable.”

"We've gotten into this habit of filtering our personalities so much, reducing them to a line on Instagram or Twitter.”

“And to be able to have the opportunity to go, "Look, this person can be fully formed and have sh*** qualities and also redeeming ones, and let's honour all of that'—I'm at the point in my life where I'm like, 'That's what I want to see onscreen'."

Meanwhile, the Lady Bird actor reflected upon her choice of having no social media account as well and shared, “I'm an actor, and the side of me that's out there that I want people to see is in the work."

"I also think I was very lucky that when I was coming up, it was right before social media really took off,” she told the publication before signing off.