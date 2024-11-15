 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Travis Barker's birthday in romantic way

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her husband Travis Barker’s 49 birthday! 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the reality TV star posted a carousel of photographs of herself with her hubby alongside a sweet note.

In one shared photo, the loved couple can be seen sharing a smooch in a private jet.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

Travis also shared his feelings in the comment section of the birthday post, penning, “My best friend, I love you. It’s you forever.”

For those unversed, Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022, and the couple welcomed their first son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023.

Most recently, the pair celebrated their son Rocky's 1st birthday with a Disney-themed bash.

"Happy 1," Kourtney wrote while sharing some images and videos of the cute party on her Instagram handle on November 5.

