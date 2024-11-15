Jennifer Lopez refusing to let Ben Affleck go?

Ben Affleck has reportedly found himself being forced back into the orbit of his most recent ex, Jennifer Lopez.

News about this, and the inner turmoil that’s following has been shared by an inside source that is well versed in his personal circle.

They shared everything during one of their most recent interviews with Heat Magazine and admitted, “Ben has been trying to distance himself from Jen, but she just won’t let him.”

“She’s been showing up at the same events as him and demanding they continue doing group activities with the kids, and if he doesn’t agree then he’s the bad guy.”

To make matters worse, Lopez has already planned out Christmas too, and “Now, she’s pushing for them to do joint celebrations for Thanksgiving and Christmas, saying it’s for the children, but Ben isn’t buying it’s just about them.”

However, Affleck has other plans on his mind the source noted, he is wanting something more low key, sources admitted, with only Jennifer Garner’s and his kids and his mom, at her place.