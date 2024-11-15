Will Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spend Thanksgiving together?

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce doesn't think her son's popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift will be in attendance during Thanksgiving.

Donna Kelce, 72, made an appearance on the Today Show on Thursday, where the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's mom revealed their plans for the holiday.

"I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” she said, referring to the Chiefs' November 29 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although Swift, 34, does not have any shows from the Canadian leg of her Eras Tour between November 24 and December 5, Donna seemed under the impression that the Lover songstress won't avail that break to fly back to the Kelces.

"I don't think so. She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do," said Donna, referring to the Vancouver shows that will begin on December 6 after Swift's wrapup in Toronto on December 23.

Donna also spoke at length about how spending Thanksgiving at the football stadiums became a tradition for the Kelces.

Hinting at her older son Jason's career in the NFL, who spent 13 seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles center, Donna said "football is always the holidays" for her family, due to which her loved ones have not planned to have a Thanksgiving dinner.

"I think we’re just going to be at the football game," she said.

The Chiefs are currently on a nine-game winning streak. They last faced off against the Denver Broncos on November 10 and won 16 - 14.