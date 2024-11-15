Jamie Lee Curtis makes unexpected move towards social media platform

Jamie Lee Curtis in an unexpected move quit using X (formally known as Twitter).

The Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram and announced the news, however, she did not give additional information about why she left X.

While sharing the main profile page of X, the 65-year-old actress, who will soon star in The Last Showgirl, wrote, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.”

“Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference.”

The actress, who is also set to reprise her role in Freakier Friday, also turned off the comment sections under her post.

Her move comes few days after it was released that the Oscar winning actress is now working as a producer on an upcoming documentary about ‘90s fitness icon Susan Powter.

The 65-year-old actress' upcoming documentary explores Powter’s rise to fame, her financial struggles, and her eventual shift to driving for Uber Eats in 2024.

While talking about her new project, she saidm "I only stepped into my own power as a producer when I realised I was going to die soon."

“I realized all of the things I’d been holding in my head, heart, mind, soul, spirit, and life force were going to die with me if I didn’t bring it out into the universe.”

According to Curtis, this realization led her to establish her own production company, Comet Pictures.