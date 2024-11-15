Ben Affleck scared Jennifer Garner is making Jennfier Lopez ‘flip'

The bond Ben Affleck has with Jennifer Garner has been making Jennifer Lopez ‘flip’ it seems.

News about this has been shared via an inside source that is privy to the duo’s personal life.

They shared everything in an interview with Heat Magazine.

During that chat the source explained how hard Christmas time is going to be on the newly single star.

Because “Jen is offering to host a big dinner and doesn’t seem to care how awkward it will be, not just for her and Ben, but also for Jennifer Garner, who will have to be there, too.”

During the holidays, “Ben will be stuck in the middle trying to keep them both happy,” and “it’s going to be complete chaos if she gets her way, but he doesn’t know how to say no.”

“[Lopez] made it very clear that she has no intention of backing down – her reasoning is that it would be unfair to the kids to take this away from them, so it’s very hard to argue with her,” the source also noted.

So even though “The last thing Ben wants to do is spend Thanksgiving or Christmas with both his exes – all he wants is to have a nice relaxed celebration at Jennifer Garner’s place with his kids and his mom, but he worries that the other Jen will flip.”

“He feels like there’s no way he can say no without a serious backlash,” the insider noted a bit later.

As of right now, “As usual, he’s leaning on Jen Garner and begging her to help. She’s so supportive and wants what’s best for their kids, but there’s no doubt this is exhausting for her.”

“Navigating the tension between Ben and J.Lo is the last thing she wants to do during the holidays,” the source also added before signing off.