Lana Del Rey clarifies 'very random' Lizzo screenshot controversy

Lana Del Rey put an end to speculation over a viral screenshot showcasing her and Lizzo having a salty exchange

November 15, 2024

Lana Del Rey just spoke up about her controversial exchange with Lizzo!

The Summertime Sadness singer addressed a viral photoshopped TikTok comment that showed her and the rapper having a rather salty exchange of comments.

For the unversed, a screenshot spread like wildfire across social media that depicted the 39-year-old songstress and the About Damn Time hitmaker having a conversation.

Lizzo could be seen saying, “I'd like to see you back on the charts” to which Lana seemingly retorted, “I would love to see you run a treadmill.”

This exchange, despite being fake, sparked a frenzy amongst many social media users and fans of the artists as the online trolls not only tried to spark a feud between the two but also cruelly shamed the Truth Hurts rapper.

"I can’t tell if this is just them being funny back-and-forth or if they’re actually angry with each other,” a user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, assuming that the conversation might just be real.

However, Lana Del Rey has stepped forward putting an end to all the speculations swirling around ever since the fake screenshot was uploaded.

On the very same upload, she wrote, "I don’t think I have an official TikTok other than the grants one sooooo,” further writing, "Or a Twitter.”

"Very random,” she mentioned, supposedly commenting on the nature of the viral screenshot.

