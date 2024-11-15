Nicole Kidman shares her honest take on Hollywood

Nicole Kidman, a renowned actress in Hollywood, recently got candid and opened up about the difficulties in making projects.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, articulating her thoughts on the challenges it takes to develop a movie, Kidman said, “Everything’s hard now. Actually everything. I mean, maybe not Deadpool, but there’s nothing that’s, ‘Oh my gosh. Yep. This is it. Greenlight, let’s go.’”

Shedding light on other possibilities, the 57-year-old star quipped, “Or maybe it’s just the things that I do. [Laughs] I just think that’s the nature of what we’re dealing with now."

"Things are shrinking in terms of shows being done and films being made. I definitely feel it. I’m sure most people in the industry feel it. I know the crews feel it. I know writers feel it," she shared.

Moving forward, the Oscar-winning actress was asked if the increased challenges terrify her, to which she replied, “Yes. Well, I don’t know if it scares me," and added that she thinks “it requires more aligning with the right people and pooling our resources and choosing to not spread yourself too thin so that you have the energy and the desire to keep moving forward. But it’s always been hard. I mean, I started at 14, so I’ve seen a lot now.”

In the interview, Kidman also shared a list of directors she wishes to work with, including Kathryn Bigelow, who won an Oscar for The Hurt Locker, and Paul Thomas Anderson, who made Licorice Pizza.

For those unaware, the Big Little Lies actress is currently working on Scarpetta, a mystery thriller for Prime Video based on Patricia Cornwell’s popular book series.

The show has been approved for two seasons, and Kidman will act and produce the show with Jamie Lee Curtis, who will also perform the dual roles as Kidman.

It is pertinent to mention that the Aquaman star will appear in Babygirl, an erotic thriller by Halina Reijn alongside Harris Dickinson, which will be in cinemas on Christmas Day.