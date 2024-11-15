Photo: Robert Pattinson says no to old persona after son: Source

Robert Pattinson has reportedly transformed into a whole new person after embracing fatherhood.

As fans will be aware, the actor welcomed his first-born child, a daughter, with partner and British singer Suki Waterhouse in March 2024.

Life & Style recently reported that the Batman actor is focusing on providing for his family and “taking his responsibility as a breadwinner seriously”.

“The old persona is gone,” the source said of the boyfriend of Suki Waterhouse.

Elaborating further on his transformation after becoming a father, the insider noted, “and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life.”

They went on to mention that the actor is “doing that by making excellent movies.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider claimed, “Rob finally understands he has the talent and the will to pull this off, and in that sense, he’s like a man on a mission.”