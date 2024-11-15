Photo: Sophie Turner falling 'in love' with Peregrine Pearson: Source

Sophie Turner went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson last month.

Dishing candid details about the couple, a source recently shared with Life & Style, “They’re in love” and see a future together.

Before falling for her new love, Sophie Turner parted ways from the father of her two daughters, Joe Jonas.

Sophie admitted about her marriage in a previous chat with Harper's Bazaar that she was depressed before having kids.

“Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious. I would isolate [myself] a lot,” she confessed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ex-couple decided to share custody of their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

“Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work, and thriving in my career and relationships,” the Game of Thrones star continued.

“I want them to see a hard-working mum. ‘It’s because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents,’”she remarked at the time.