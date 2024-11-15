Photo: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunited after pregnancy news: Source

Megan Fox is expecting her first child with Machine Gun Kelly.

As per the latest findings of In Touch, the pair’s bond is stronger than ever since they heard of the arrival of their baby.

After a heartbreaking miscarriage, “Megan and MGK are super excited about welcoming their rainbow baby,” revealed an insider close to the couple.

They source also addressed, “Especially after going through such a rough patch in their relationship,” noting, “They feel fully united and enthusiastic,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, November 11, Megan Fox shocked fans when she made the announcement that she was pregnant with her fourth child, first with the musician.

The Transformers star is already a mother to three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The 38-year-old actress shared a bold picture in which she was cradling her pregnant belly while covered with black paint all over her undraped body on her official Instagram handle.