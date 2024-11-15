Photo: 'Cautious' Megan Fox taking care of miracle baby after loss: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are over the moon since they got to know of their miracle baby.

For those unversed, Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage one year before announcing her new pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly last week.

Both, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, mentioned their grief over the loss during various chats.

The actress even detailed the heartbreaking even in her collection of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous whereas the singer referred to the miscarriage in his song.

Nonetheless, the couple has now reunited and cannot wait to welcome their little one.

As per an In Touch insider, “They’re preparing for the arrival by decorating the nursery, her kids helped.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 38-year-old is already a mother to three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“And she’s taking every precaution necessary,” the source also noted.

In conclusion, the source mentioned, “They say this is their little miracle baby since she miscarried before.”