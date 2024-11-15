 
Geo News

'Cautious' Megan Fox taking care of miracle baby after loss: Source

Megan Fox is expecting her fourth child with beau Machine Gun Kelly

By
Web Desk
|

November 15, 2024

Photo: Cautious Megan Fox taking care of miracle baby after loss: Source
Photo: 'Cautious' Megan Fox taking care of miracle baby after loss: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are over the moon since they got to know of their miracle baby.

For those unversed, Megan Fox suffered a miscarriage one year before announcing her new pregnancy with Machine Gun Kelly last week.

Both, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, mentioned their grief over the loss during various chats.

The actress even detailed the heartbreaking even in her collection of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous whereas the singer referred to the miscarriage in his song.

Nonetheless, the couple has now reunited and cannot wait to welcome their little one.

As per an In Touch insider, “They’re preparing for the arrival by decorating the nursery, her kids helped.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 38-year-old is already a mother to three sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

“And she’s taking every precaution necessary,” the source also noted.

In conclusion, the source mentioned, “They say this is their little miracle baby since she miscarried before.” 

Inside Margot Robbie's first days as a mom: Source
Inside Margot Robbie's first days as a mom: Source
Shaun White unveils 'behind the curtain' details of proposal to Nina Dobrev
Shaun White unveils 'behind the curtain' details of proposal to Nina Dobrev
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunited after pregnancy news: Source
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly reunited after pregnancy news: Source
AJ McLean recalls Backstreet Boys being 'at wit's end' during 'dark times'
AJ McLean recalls Backstreet Boys being 'at wit's end' during 'dark times'
Ryan Reynolds pays heartwarming tribute to Eric Gilliland
Ryan Reynolds pays heartwarming tribute to Eric Gilliland
Conan O'Brien scores hosting gig debut for the 2025 Oscars
Conan O'Brien scores hosting gig debut for the 2025 Oscars
Prince William warned about Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles
Prince William warned about Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles
Sophie Turner falling 'in love' with Peregrine Pearson: Source
Sophie Turner falling 'in love' with Peregrine Pearson: Source