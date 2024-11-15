Shaun White unveils 'behind the curtain' details of proposal to Nina Dobrev

Shaun White just treated his followers to the insights of his surprise proposal to Nina Dobrev.

The 36-year-old Olympic snowboarder took to his official Instagram account to upload a video of the special night, that was planned out at the Golden Swan restaurant in New York City in late October.

As per PEOPLE magazine, an afterparty with their close friends and family was also held after White got down on one knee.

As the video began, a shot of The Vampire Diaries star’s shocked expressions can be seen as she entered the venue as the athlete proposed to the 34-year-old actress in front of a white rose archway with white petals scattered on the floor.

“Still floating after this night! I’m beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family!!” White captioned the memorable video.

He continued, “Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love. Believe me when I say that this app mostly shows us at our best.”

“Behind the curtain, like any relationship, we’ve had our struggles. But it’s our ability to communicate and repair that keeps us moving forward together,” the three-time Olympic gold medalist further mentioned.

Shaun White concluded the heartfelt note, writing, “I’m so thankful for the life lessons, gratitude, adventure and love that Nina has taught me, and I only wish to show her the same in return. I guess we are doing the dam thing, baby! Anyways… I’m not crying, you’re crying.”