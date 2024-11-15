Photo: Inside Margot Robbie’s first days as a mom: Source

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerly have been blessed with a baby boy.

Sharing adorable details about the Barbie hitmaker, a source shared with Life & Style that Margot could not contain her joy when she held her baby boy for the first time.

The source also mentioned, “Margot’s first days as a mom were more emotional than she ever imagined.”

“She and Tom couldn’t stop holding their little boy, kissing his tiny face, fingers and toes,” they also addressed and noted, “He’s just perfect.”

Last week, the 34-year-old actress has welcomed her first child with husband, Tom Ackerley. The couple have been together since 2013 and tied the knot in 2016.

The news was first revealed by PEOPLE, and later it was revealed that the couple is facing and told the publication, "They’ve both been settling into being parents. They’re homebodies so it’s been lovely to spend the time just them, at home with him."

However, the name of The Suicide Squad actor’s son has yet to be revealed.

In conclusion, the spy added that the couple is “so happy," as they welcomed their son on October 17, 2024, after eight years of marriage.