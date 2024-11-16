Hozier kicks off Australian show of 'Unreal Unearth Tour'

Hozier just kicked off his tour!

As the musician embarked on his Australian tour, he took the stage at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday, in Sydney, starting off his highly anticipated, sold-out stadium gig with a bang.

The Irish singer, whose real name is Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, sported his usual casual and cool figure as he wowed the crowd with is biggest hits, as per DailyMail.

Hozier rocked a white dress shirt tied together with a vest under a wool blazer along with grey trousers and white sneakers leaving his signature curls down to his shoulders.

For the unversed, the Take Me To Church singer is currently on his Hozier: Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 with the latest leg landing Down Under this week.

He is now scheduled to perform in Pokolbin, NSW at Roche Estate on Saturday then proceeding towards Riverstage in Brisbane, Queensland.

Hozier’s performance comes shortly after the star missed out on receiving a single nomination from the Grammys this year despite having a rather successful song, Too Sweet, a chart-topping song in various countries, such as the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Australia and New Zealand.

As the 2025 nominations were announced with mainly Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Chappell Roan gathering up the major nods, the Cherry Wine hitmaker was noticeably snubbed.