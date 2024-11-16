 
Chris Evans hopes to pass down THIS one ritual to his future kids

The 'Fantastic Four' actor got married to Alba Baptista in September 2023

November 16, 2024

Chris Evans revealed the one holiday tradition he wants to pass down to his future kids.

In an exclusive interview with People, the Red One actor recently spoke to his costar Dwayne Johnson about his celebrations of the upcoming festival with his wife,  Alba Baptista.

During the chat, Johnson asked Evans whether he wanted to share any holiday ritual with his future children.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor responded, "Yeah, big-time. I'm one of four, and we are all very tight-knit. We're all very close in age, so we would all sleep in the same room on Christmas Eve, on the floor, pick a Christmas movie, and try to force yourself to sleep."

"That's what I hope, that my kids will enjoy each other's company as much as me and my siblings did," Evans continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, he gushed about celebrating Christmas with Baptista.

The Captain America alum said, "This will be our second Christmas together as a married couple. As much as I love Christmas in Massachusetts with snow, she has her own traditions in Portugal, so we're going to start pinballing back and forth."

