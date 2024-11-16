Jim Carrey's sister Rita Carrey breathes her last

Jim Carrey's older sister Rita Carrey "passed away peacefully and quietly" on Thursday.

Rita's husband Alex announced the heartbreaking news by taking it to Rita Carrey's Facebook account on Friday, November 15, as per People magazine.

"It is with a heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024, Alex wrote.

Rita, who had a career in the music industry, has been with Alex for 16 years and "got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted."

Alex went on to write, "We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend,my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita’s favourite holiday actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity."

"It’s been a wonderful and crazy journey with Rita. She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman,Goodbye my lover, Goodbye my friend, Until we meet again, You really did have the Time of your life," he concluded the caption.

It is pertinent to mention that other than Rita, Jim also has two more siblings, older brother John Carrey and older sister Patricia Carrey.