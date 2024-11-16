Molly Mae Hague breaks silence on her 2021 controversial interview

Molly-Mae Hague shared her thoughts about the controversial remarks she made on wealth inequality.

The 25-year-old Love Island star's 2021 interview on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett sparked public outcry in which she said she "worked my a*** off" for her wealth and that "everyone has the same 24 hours in a day" to achieve.

Recalling her remarks, the influencer reflected on the negative reactions she received in a recent interview with British Vogue.

"Obviously, I meant absolutely no malice or anything ill-intended by that comment at all. Would I have worded it slightly differently now? One-hundred per cent, as to not upset anybody," she said.

Hague went on to say, "But you're not always going to get it right, living your life in the public eye."

"People find me quite controversial," she noted.

The highly publicized interview was first uploaded on YouTube in December 2021 but became hugely popular after one month when a portion of the interview was posted on X.

At the time Hague said, "You're given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction."

"When I've spoken about that in the past I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying 'it's easy for you to say that because you've not grown up in poverty, so for you to sit there and say we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.' But, technically, what I'm saying is correct. We do."