Gwen Stefani reveals surprising truth about meeting Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani revealed that before meeting her husband Blake Shelton on The Voice she did not know he even "existed"

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 55-year-old singer was asked if she has any plans to make a country album with Shelton in the future.

"I would love to," she said in response.

Stefani then gave some rare insights about her relationship with the Don't Speak musician.

"I never listened to country music, so while Blake was super successful, I never even knew he existed before I met him," Stefani said referring to their stint at The Voice.

For those unversed, Shelton and Stefani first met on the set of the singing show in 2014.

The songstress noted that she loves to "sing with him."

"He’s very humble and doesn’t realize how good he is. There’s something so attractive about that," Stefani added.

It is pertinent to mention that the God's Country singer and Stefani tied the knot in 2021.

Recently, Stefani, who released her fourth studio album Bouquet on Friday, told People magazine, “The last four years of my life, I got engaged, then I got married and started my life over.”

“Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream,” she noted. "And God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."