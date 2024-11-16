Josh Brolin makes wild confession about his nicotine addiction

Josh Brolin makes wild confession of his nicotine addiction

Josh Brolin admitted that his dependence on nicotine patches is so intense that he keeps them on even while sleeping.

In a recent on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast on Thurday, the 56-year-old actor revealed that he cannot do without nicotine patches and puts it in his mouth even when he is sleeping.

"I have a pouch in my lip, and I’m not f****** lying, 24 hours a day. Then I started taking them out and putting them on the bedside table," Brolin began.

"My wife would hear this in the middle of the night. I don’t even know I’m doing it, I’m asleep," he continued, "My kid would pick it up at 2 years old, which is really — maybe there’s not any nicotine, maybe there’s not any danger, but if she puts it in her mouth, she’s gonna get sick."

"And instead of stopping, I try and teach them, 'Don’t do that. Daddy needs that,'" the dad of four noted.

While explaining the use of nicotine lozenges, he said, "They go away in two seconds, but they taste like gasoline, and there’s a punch to them. But I used to keep them up between my gum and my tooth line."

"I got seven cavities. That’s why I switched to [pouches]. There’s a ton of sugar [in lozenges]," he added.